After Ohtani is pulled, why watch?

Arkansas Online
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThank goodness for Shohei Ohtani. If not for him adding to his amazing season -- the best season in baseball history -- the MLB All-Star Game tonight would not be worth watching. Please allow me to suggest "Everybody Loves Raymond" on TV Land as preferred programming once he is done for the evening.

