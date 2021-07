Two hospital workers were put on leave after giving a patient the wrong kidney in a transplant gone awry earlier this month. The incident occurred at the University Hospitals in Cleveland. A spokesman for the hospital said the healthcare facility has offered "our sincerest apologies to these patients and their families”."We recognize they entrusted us with their care. The situation is entirely inconsistent with our commitment to helping patients return to health and live life to the fullest," the spokesman said. The hospital claimed that it will investigate the incident to determine what factors contributed to the mistake.Luckily, the kidney...