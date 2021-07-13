8 Shoppable Street-Style Trends From The AW21 Couture Shows

To say that Kerby Jean-Raymond’s Pyer Moss show, which closed out the week of Paris couture, was an historic moment for fashion would be an understatement. It embodied a long list of firsts. The first time the Chambre Syndicale de la Couture had ever invited a Black American designer to show their work in its entire 150 year plus history. The first Paris couture show to be live-streamed from New York. The first Paris couture show to be held in the estate of a daughter of former slaves, Madam C.J. Walker, who was America’s first female self-made millionaire. The first Paris couture show to be opened by a Black Panther (Elaine Brown, who was the first woman to ever head up the organisation.) And the first Paris couture show to be rained out by a Tropical Storm (Elsa.) A lot of Firsts — and a lot of powerful women — in one momentous show.