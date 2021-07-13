Cancel
Pima County, AZ

Flash Flood Warning issued for Pima by NWS

weather.gov
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-13 00:12:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-13 01:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Pima FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 130 AM MST EARLY THIS MORNING FOR EAST CENTRAL PIMA COUNTY At 1212 AM MST, Doppler radar indicated that the thunderstorms that produced the heavy rainfall had moved south of the warning area. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain had occurred in the warning area. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.1 to 0.2 inches are possible. Flash flooding is ongoing with flooded washes. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Tucson, Sahuarita, Green Valley, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Tanque Verde, Vail, East Sahuarita, Corona De Tucson, Summit, Saguaro National Park East, Tucson International Airport and Rita Ranch. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED

alerts.weather.gov

