Black Skylands Guide for Beginners

FFXIV is the hot MMO on the block right now, so I’m here with a beginners guide. There has never been a better time to get into FFXIV either. November 23rd is the official launch of FFXIV: Endwalker and the Benchmark Tool is already available. I’ve been blessed to see so many people in my life deciding to try FFXIV and (not surprisingly) loving it because it’s a quality MMO. People who enter into it expecting WoW, RIFT, TERA, or some other MMO are going to be well disappointed. Over the weekend I’ve been reaching out to new and experienced players alike to see what they want to know/wish they knew when they began FFXIV.