Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

4 US, UK Olympic contractors arrested for alleged drug use

By MARI YAMAGUCHI
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 13 days ago

TOKYO (AP) — Four U.S. and British men working for a power company contracted for the Olympics were arrested on suspicion of using cocaine, officials said Tuesday.

Tokyo metropolitan police said the four men were arrested July 3-5 on suspicion of using cocaine in Tokyo or nearby areas in violation of drug laws.

Tokyo-based Aggreko Events Services Japan, which provides electrical services to the Games, confirmed four employees were arrested and apologized for causing trouble for people and Olympic officials. In its statement, the company said it was cooperating with the investigation and pledged to abide by the rules.

NHK public television reported the four men entered Japan between February and May and were living in Tokyo.

They reportedly were drinking at a bar in Tokyo’s entertainment district of Roppongi, where one of them allegedly intruded into an apartment complex, leading to police questioning and arrests. The four men denied the police allegations, but they tested positive for cocaine, NHK said.

The incident took place before a state of emergency took effect Monday in Tokyo that mainly attempts to curb public alcohol consumption during the Olympics. It asks bars and other such venues to close or not sell alcohol for six weeks.

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

512K+
Followers
285K+
Post
242M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olympics#Tokyo Tokyo#Uk#Ap#British#Games#Nhk
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
World
Country
Japan
Place
Tokyo, JP
Related
California, PAwcn247.com

UK man arrested in Spain, charged in US with Twitter hack

WASHINGTON (AP) — A British man has been charged in the United States in connection with a Twitter hack last summer that compromised the accounts of prominent politicians, celebrities and technology moguls. The Justice Department says 22-year-old Joseph O'Connor was arrested in Estepona, Spain, on an arrest warrant accusing him of involvement in a July 2020 hack of more than 130 accounts. A criminal complaint filed in federal court in the Northern District of California charges O’Connor with crimes including cyberstalking, making extortive and threatening communications and intentionally accessing a computer without authorization. It was not immediately clear if he had a lawyer.
Public SafetyPosted by
Daily Mail

The UK drugs and cocaine trade in numbers

At least 9% of the 3.2million people in England and Wales has taken a drug in the past year;. One in five young people aged 16 to 24 has taken an illicit substance in the previous 12 months;. People in England and Wales spend an estimated £9.4billion in illicit drugs...
Sportsswimswam.com

Tokyo 2020 Round-Up: US Fencer Kept Out of Olympic Village Due to Allegations

With the Olympic Games set to kick off at the end of July, preparations for the Games are beginning in all sports, not just in swimming. In this series, SwimSwam looks at some of the leading news from outside of swimming as athletes around the world continue to prepare and qualify for the rescheduled Olympic Games which are due to begin in Tokyo on July 23rd, and Paralympic Games, which are scheduled to begin August 24th.
LifestyleBirmingham Star

Delhi Airport Customs busted gold smuggling, 7 held

New Delhi (India), July 24 (ANI): Seven persons, including four airline staff, have been arrested at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport by Customs Department who busted a gold smuggling racket in a 24-hour-long operation. Among those arrested were three passengers, and four airline staffers belonging to two airlines- Indigo...
Public SafetyPosted by
Daily Mail

Michigan man, 56, sentenced to four years for using a prosthetic mask to disguise himself as a frail elderly man and steal $125k from 300 VIP gamblers

A Michigan man was sentenced to four years in federal prison Thursday for stealing $125,740 from 300 VIP gamblers in Michigan and Kansas while using elaborate disguises to pass as an elderly man - and sometimes a woman. John Christopher Colletti, 56, wore full prosthetic face masks, hats, glasses, surgical...
Accidentstalesbuzz.com

Woman Leaps To Death In Front Of Boyfriend After Misreading Bungee Jumping Signal

What a nightmare for everyone involved. A young woman is dead after the tiniest of mistakes while engaging in the death-defying sport of bungee jumping. Yecenia Morales was prepping for her first ever bungee jump with her boyfriend — the couple were both about to jump off a bridge in Amaga, Colombia — when tragedy struck. Morales’ boyfriend was next in line, in what reportedly would have been the 90th jump of the day. After his cord was attached and secured, staff from Sky Bungee Jumping gave him the signal to jump.
Public SafetyPosted by
The Independent

First images of Derek Chauvin in prison are released

The first images of Derek Chauvin in prison have been released after he was sentenced for the murder of George Floyd for 22 years and six months last month.In April, the former Minneapolis police officer was found guilty of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and manslaughter. Mr Floyd died in May 2020 after Chauvin kneeled on his neck for more than nine minutes. Mr Floyd’s death sparked a wave of protests against systemic racism and police brutality in the US and across the world.The newly released photos were taken on 28 June, just days after the sentencing, by the...
SportsPosted by
The Independent

Olympics swimmer ‘disappointed’ by restrictions forcing athletes to leave nursing infants at home

Spanish synchronised swimmer and Olympic silver medalist Ona Carbonell has expressed her “disappointment and disillusionment” in the Olympic Games’ “organising entities” for enforcing restrictions so strict that breastfeeding athletes are forced to leave their infants at home.The 31-year-old athlete, who is still nursing her own son Kai, took to social media to share her thoughts on the matter, revealing that she will indeed be forced to travel to Tokyo without her son as it’s completely impractical considering the strict regulations.“Despite the appearance of some news suggesting the possibility that we athletes could travel to the Tokyo Olympic Games accompanied...
Worldtechstartups.com

More vaccinated people hospitalized than the unvaccinated in Israel: Of the 143 patients, 58% were vaccinated, 39% were unvaccinated, Jerusalem Post reports

In the early days of the coronavirus, we were told that vaccines will prevent us from getting the virus. Then as millions of people received the vaccines, the narrative changed to “vaccines will stop people from getting sick, but they may not stop people from getting infected and possibly spreading the disease.”
SportsPosted by
The Independent

Jordan Chiles’s mother goes to prison on day US gymnast competes for Tokyo gold

US Olympic gymnast Jordan Chiles’s mother will enter prison on the same day that her daughter competes for gold at the Tokyo Games.Gina Chiles will start a one year and one day prison sentence as the women’s team is expected to compete in the Olympics final.The 20-year-old Oregon-born gymnast is competing in her first Games and is part of the four-person artistic gymnastics team.Her mother, Gina Chiles, pleaded guilty to stealing from clients and spending hundreds of thousands of dollars on personal expenses through her property management company, Inspire Vision Property Management LLC.She pleaded guilty to one count of...
Militaryrealcleardefense.com

Prepare Now for War in the Pacific

The window to prepare for war in the western Pacific is closing quickly. The United States must build and prepare naval forces that can deter China, or defeat it if necessary. When I served in the Marine Corps, I spent most of my time as far away from ships as possible in the middle of the Iraqi desert and as a Middle East expert. In what might have been the only successful pivot in recent U.S. foreign policy, since entering Congress, I have dedicated much of my focus to maritime security in the Indo-Pacific.

Comments / 0

Community Policy