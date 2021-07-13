Cancel
Dee Snider really, really wants to meet Dave Grohl

By Jessica Lynch
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwisted Sister’s Dee Snider has opened up about his thoughts on Foo Fighter’s Dave Grohl, admitting he has “so much admiration” for the legendary rocker. Speaking on The Jasta Show, Snider was asked which celebrity he’s dying to meet – and the music legend didn’t miss a beat when it came to his choice.

Related
Musicthebrag.com

Dee Snider says Ozzy carried defibrillator on bus cos there’s “no way Sharon was letting him miss a show”

Twisted Sister singer Dee Snider has discussed metal and the genre’s most iconic artists, while also revealing a bizarre anecdote about Black Sabbath rocker, Ozzy Osbourne. During an appearance on The Jasta Show, Snider said that Ozzy’s team carry a defibrillator on his tour bus, joking that there’s “there’s no way Sharon was letting him miss a show.”
Rock Musicthebrag.com

Dee Snider talks beef with the metal community and why he quit music

Twisted Sister rocker Dee Snider has spoken out in a new interview about his issues with the metal community, along with the reason why he quit music back in the ’90s. In his recent appearance on The Jasta Show, Snider explained that he felt as if he never truly knew his place within the metal community.
MusicPosted by
Power 96

Dee Snider Says Twisted Sister Royalty Checks Are a ‘Joke’

Dee Snider said Twisted SIster didn’t receive a penny in album royalties until 1998, and that, despite selling millions of records, the payments amounted to a “joke.”. In a recent interview with The Metal Voice, the frontman recalled how their initial success period had come and gone before any money came their way, and it didn’t seem to include a share of the sales they’d generated before splitting in 1987.
Music94.3 Jack FM

Dave Grohl’s ex Louise Post reveals backstory of “Everlong”

Coming across a YouTube post of her own isolated backup vocals on Foo Fighters’ classic “Everlong” has sent Veruca Salt‘s Louise Post down a rabbit hole — leading her to reminisce about the recording of the song, which Dave Grohl wrote about their then-romance. Posting a snippet of that isolated...
MusicPosted by
106.3 The Buzz

Krist Novoselic Recalls First Nirvana Jam with Dave Grohl

Nirvana bassist Krist Novoselic recalled the “immediate” connection he and Kurt Cobain felt with Dave Grohl when the drummer joined the band ahead of recording their 1991 album Nevermind. Grohl was chosen to replace Chad Channing in 1990, three years into the group’s career. In a recent interview with Uncut,...
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

DEE SNIDER Announces Streaming Concert Event

TWISTED SISTER singer Dee Snider recently announced his triumphant fifth full-length solo album, "Leave A Scar", out July 30 via Napalm Records. To commemorate the LP's release, Snider has announced a streaming event for his fans on Thursday, July 29. The concert stream features a very special concert from Snider performing live at Stereo Garden in Patchogue, New York on June 11. All ticket buyers will gain access to the concert stream, as well as on-demand access to any and all content from the event for a 30-day period.
Celebritieswesb.com

CHRIS JERICHO Details Hilarious Encounter With PAUL MCCARTNEY

In a recent chat with ANTHRAX drummer Charlie Benante, FOZZY frontman and wrestling superstar Chris Jericho detailed his hilarious 2015 encounter with THE BEATLES legend Paul McCartney. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): “When Ringo [Starr] got inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame, I know [a lady who], she’s not working for him now, but she was high up working for Jann Wenner, and her family were big wrestling fans and big Chris Jericho fans. So I happened to meet her at the Garden. And she said, ‘Listen, if I can ever do anything to repay you…’ ‘Cause I’m always nice to everybody — fans, especially kids. And she was, like, ‘Listen, thank you for meeting my kid. I work for the Hall Of Fame. If you ever need anything…’ And it just so happens that was the year that KISS was going in. So I went with my cousin Chad, and we went and saw KISS get in the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame. And we had so much fun, we said, ‘Let’s go every year.’ We’ll make it like an annual thing for me and him to go and hang out. So we went two or three years and then the one year Ringo got in.”
Rock Musicmetalinjection

DEE SNIDER On Working With CORPSEGRINDER, The Future of TWISTED SISTER & More

Frank sits down with Dee Snider to discuss how a single tweet made him return from retirement, how Corpsegrinder of Cannibal Corpse came to guest spot on the album and his appreciation for extreme metal bands, the life lesson behind the title of the new album, where his passion for working and achieving comes from, how he opened the door for rockstars to create film, Rob Zombie paying back a favor, the status of Strangeland 2, his upcoming new film & books, his open feelings on working with surviving members of Twisted Sister and much more!
Rock Musicsandiegouniontribune.com

Dee Snider moves way beyond Twisted Sister on heaviest disc

Dee Snider “Leave A Scar” (Napalm) This is not a Twisted Sister album, not by any measure. The latest solo album from the band’s frontman Dee Snider is harder, heavier and more steeped in new metal than anything the former MTV darlings did in the ‘80s. Times and tastes change,...
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

What Vanessa Huxtable From The Cosby Show Looks Like Today

"The Cosby Show" – following the life of Bill Cosby's Dr. Cliff Huxtable and his family – is one of the most successful sitcoms of all time. Tempestt Bledsoe was the actor who played Vanessa Huxtable, the fourth child of the Huxtable clan, and although she started modeling at a very young age, the wildly popular sitcom was her "first acting audition," as she told The Grio in 2012. Bledsoe looks back fondly on her time as a Huxtable daughter. "We were brought up on a set that is just incomparable as far as what kind of set you would want kids to be on," she told The Grio. "It was the best set in the world." The actor credits Cosby with guiding her during her youth to avoid the pitfalls of being a child star. "Between him and my mom [Willa, a retired teacher], there were no better examples," she told People in 2011. "The focus was always on having a healthy childhood."
PetsNewsweek

Diddy Waking up With '15 Roaches' on His Face Sparks Wave of Memes

Diddy has sparked a wave of memes after posting a motivational story about how waking up covered in roaches inspired him to strive for the life of luxury he lives today. The rapper, whose given name is Sean Combs, amused fans this week after he took to Instagram to impart advice on living your best life.
CelebritiesAceShowbiz

Fans Urge Diddy to Come Out After Praising Lil Nas X's BET Awards 2021 Kiss

Aside from complimenting the 'MONTERO (Call Me by Your Name)' rapper, the 'I'll Be Missing You' hitmaker gushes over Queen Latifah for winning an award at the annual event. AceShowbiz - Sean "P. Diddy" Combs has made people convinced that he's a part of the LGBTQ community. After praising Lil Nas X for his making out session at the BET Awards 2021, the "I'll Be Missing You" hitmaker was urged by fans to come out.
Family RelationshipsHuffingtonPost

Megan Fox Loses It When Her Sons Crash Her 'Today' Show Interview

Megan Fox experienced a few more interruptions than she likely bargained for during a recent “Today” show appearance. The actor, who virtually stopped by the program on Monday to promote her latest movie, “Till Death,” got some surprise cameos from her three sons during the segment. Fox couldn’t help but...

