Spelling Bee Champion Offered Full Scholarships to College
Zaila Avant-garde, the 14-year-old winner of the Scripps National Spelling Bee, is juggling multiple offers for full scholarships to college. Leaders at the Louisiana Community and Technical College System, Southern University, and Louisiana State University all took to social media within several days of her victory last Thursday and promised the Louisiana native a full ride to their institutions, The Hill reported.www.insidehighered.com
