Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

Spelling Bee Champion Offered Full Scholarships to College

By Sara Weissman
Inside Higher Ed
 14 days ago

Zaila Avant-garde, the 14-year-old winner of the Scripps National Spelling Bee, is juggling multiple offers for full scholarships to college. Leaders at the Louisiana Community and Technical College System, Southern University, and Louisiana State University all took to social media within several days of her victory last Thursday and promised the Louisiana native a full ride to their institutions, The Hill reported.

www.insidehighered.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scripps College#Scholarships#Technical College#Southern University#Hill#African American#Guinness World Records#Black Enterprise
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Education
News Break
WNBA
Related
Beauty & Fashionwosu.org

The History of the Spelling Bee

The 93rd Scripps National Spelling Bee ended in historic fashion July 8, with Zaila Avant-garde of Louisiana becoming the first African American winner. The eighth-grader won by correctly spelling the word murraya, a noun describing a genus of tropical Asiatic and Australian trees. Today on “All Sides with Ann Fisher:”...
New Orleans, LAKNOE TV8

Spelling Bee Champion returns home... New Orleans style!

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Scripps National Spelling Bee Champion Zaila Avant-Garde’s celebration tour made its way home Sunday to a very New Orleans welcome. Hundreds gathered to celebrate the Harvey seventh-grader for her outstanding accomplishment. The presidents of LSU and Southern University offered her full academic scholarships. She says spelling...
Owatonna, MNsouthernminn.com

Meyering scholarship spells opportunity for 3 Owatonna women

Julia Dallenbach always knew she wanted to go into healthcare. An incoming sophomore at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, Dallenbach, who grew up in Owatonna, originally enrolled into the university’s physical therapy program before switching to nursing, a decision she made after experiences she’d had with nurses while recovering from two major surgeries — a spinal fusion surgery for scoliosis going into her senior year of high school, and jaw surgery the summer after that.
Harvey, LAPosted by
107 JAMZ

Spelling Bee Winner Offered Full Ride From LSU And Southern

Zaila Avant-garde has become quite the celebrity since winning the 2021 Scripps National Spelling Bee a week ago. The 14-year old basketball enthusiast, from Harvey, La. captivated the world with her historic win. Zaila became the very first African American to win the Scripps Bee in it's 93-year history when she spelled the word "Murraya". She said clinching the win, "I knew murraya because, as I'm sure I kind of implied, I'd always connected it with Bill Murray."
CollegesInside Higher Ed

Transfer Tales: Finding Professional Purpose in the Community College Pathway

Like many transfer students, Violeta R. and Micah W. came to community college looking for new career paths. Violeta is a former massage therapist majoring in Spanish at J. Sargeant Reynolds Community College. Micah is a psychology major at John Tyler Community College in Midlothian, Va., who once attended art school and worked several minimum-wage jobs. Both are set to transfer to Virginia Commonwealth University in the fall, and they credit the time in community college with profoundly shaping their personal and professional journeys.
CollegesInside Higher Ed

Ep. 53: College Students’ Expectations for the Fall

Students have offered mixed assessments of their learning experiences during the pandemic year. Many of them have complained about the lack of interaction with peers and professors in virtual environments, but appreciated the flexibility they gained in when and how they learned. With many colleges planning a significant if not...
Sonora, CAInside Higher Ed

Columbia College Offers New Financial Incentives

Columbia College, a community college in Sonora, Calif., has announced a host of financial incentives to help cut down costs for students ahead of the fall semester. The college will provide an additional $1 million in financial aid for students over the next year using coronavirus relief funds and more than $200,000 in new scholarship funding through the Columbia College Foundation.
Jackson, MSPicayune Item

Belhaven University Chemistry Majors Selected for Competitive Research Program

Jackson, Miss. – Four Belhaven University chemistry majors were selected for Research Experiences for Undergraduates (REU), a highly competitive research program. Students from around the country apply, but only a few are selected every year. “These programs are competitive across the entire country, this is the first time we’ve had...

Comments / 0

Community Policy