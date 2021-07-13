Spelling Bee Champion Offered Full Scholarships to College

Zaila Avant-garde has become quite the celebrity since winning the 2021 Scripps National Spelling Bee a week ago. The 14-year old basketball enthusiast, from Harvey, La. captivated the world with her historic win. Zaila became the very first African American to win the Scripps Bee in it's 93-year history when she spelled the word "Murraya". She said clinching the win, "I knew murraya because, as I'm sure I kind of implied, I'd always connected it with Bill Murray."