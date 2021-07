Netflix’s Fear Street movie trilogy, based on the young adult novels by R.L. Stine, are an exciting excercise in telling a compelling story through three shorter stories. The first film, Fear Street Part 1: 1994 is a hard hit of nostalgia for anyone who grew up in the Scream era. It introduces us to the town of Shadyside, where the people are cursed and everyone’s pretty miserable, but teenager Deena (Kiana Madeira) wants more for herself. She also wants more for her girlfriend, Sam (Olivia Welch), who recently moved to the neighboring, rival town, Sunnyvale. Their journey to beat the curse is the frame narrative that surrounds all three films, which take us back to a summer camp slasher for Fear Street Part 2: 1978 and finally back to where it all began for Fear Street Part 3: 1666.