Baylor Will Consider LGBTQ Student Group

Even though Iowa’s unemployment rate rose slightly to 4.0 percent in June 2021, the overall economy improved. The number of Iowans who are working increased by 3,800 to 1,587,800. The number of unemployed Iowans increased by 2,400 to 66,400. The reason we have more people working and more people unemployed is that more people are looking for work, a good sign. Remember that unemployed people who are not looking for work are not counted in the total unemployed figures. I have long thought that the labor force participation rate is more significant than the unemployment rate. The labor force participation rate is the percentage number of people age 16-64 who are working. That rate increased from 66.4% to 66.6% in June. There are people with disabilities, stay at home moms and students in that age group, but there are also some able-bodied people, not in those categories, who are not working. We still have 70,000 jobs available though, so many of those who are currently unemployed should be able to find jobs.