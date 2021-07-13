Baylor Will Consider LGBTQ Student Group
Baylor University officials are struggling to walk a thin line between supporting LGBTQ students and upholding the Texas Baptist university’s position against gay marriage. Recently, the Baylor University Board of Regents passed a noncommittal resolution that would allow university officials to explore creating an LGBTQ student group, the Texas Tribune reported. The resolution offers a glimmer of hope for students who have for years asked the university to recognize a group for LGBTQ students.www.insidehighered.com
