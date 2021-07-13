Cancel
Fired Professor Sues Linfield

By Scott Jaschik
Inside Higher Ed
 14 days ago

Linfield University in April terminated Daniel Pollack-Pelzner, Ronni Lacroute Chair in Shakespeare Studies, citing his breaches of “duty” to the institution. Pollack-Pelzner, a faculty trustee, recently said that members of Linfield’s Board of Trustees had retaliated against him for urging that they do more about reported sexual misconduct among their ranks. Pollack-Pelzner, who is Jewish, also said that some members of the board, including Linfield president Miles Davis, made anti-Semitic comments to and about him. The dismissal stunned academic groups nationally.

www.insidehighered.com

