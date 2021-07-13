Cancel
Nokia plans to raise full-year outlook, citing strong quarter

Cover picture for the articleSTOCKHOLM (Reuters) -Nokia said on Tuesday it planned to raise its full-year outlook as business picked up pace in the second quarter, improving its expectations for the year. The telecom equipment maker, which will provide the new outlook on July 29 while reporting second-quarter results, had earlier projected 2021 net sales of between 20.6 billion euros ($24.43 billion) to 21.8 billion.

