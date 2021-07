Day 1 of the 2021 MLB Draft is in the books, with analysis of all 36 selections below. Day 2 of the Draft kicks off today at 1 p.m. ET with the start of the second round and will continue through the completion of Round 10, exclusively on MLB.com, with MLB Network providing live look-ins and coverage during All-Star Monday. There will be one minute between picks on Day 2. The Draft concludes with rounds 11-20 on Tuesday, starting at noon ET, with no delay between selections, all heard on MLB.com.