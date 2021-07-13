Marinette Co. Sheriff: Man, 41, drowns in Peshtigo River
CRIVITZ, Wis. — A Green Bay, Wisconsin, man is dead after drowning in the Peshtigo River over the weekend, the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office reported. The Marinette County Dispatch Center received a 911 call at around 3:41 p.m. Central Standard Time on Saturday from witnesses reporting that a male individual they were tubing with had disappeared beneath the water on the Peshtigo River, according to a news release from the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office. The incident occurred downstream from Don Brooks Park in the village of Crivitz.www.miningjournal.net
