Iraqi health officials say 58 people died in Monday's fire at a coronavirus ward of a hospital in the country's south

By Associated Press
BAGHDAD -- Iraqi health officials say 58 people died in Monday's fire at a coronavirus ward of a hospital in the country's south.

