Flash Flood Warning issued for Gila, Maricopa by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-25 13:48:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-25 15:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Flooding of washes and creeks will occur, some dirt roads will become muddy and impassable. Paved roads and underpasses could become flooded as well. In hilly or mountainous terrain, there are many low water crossings which will become dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Coconino; Gila; Yavapai FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 345 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON FOR GILA, COCONINO AND YAVAPAI COUNTIES At 146 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms have ended across the West Clear Creek drainage near Camp Verde. Between 0.75 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.25 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Clear Creek Campgrounds. This includes the following swimming holes Bull Pen Day Use Area and West Clear Creek. This includes the following highways State Route 260 between mile markers 225 and 244. This includes the following streams and drainages West Clear Creek, Bull Run Creek, Horsetank Wash, Chasm Creek and Fossil Creek. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE