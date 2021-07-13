Cancel
Gila County, AZ

Flash Flood Warning issued for Gila, Maricopa by NWS

weather.gov
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-13 00:11:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-13 00:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Gila; Maricopa FLASH FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 1215 AM MST EARLY THIS MORNING FOR GILA AND MARICOPA COUNTIES Flood waters have receded. The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.

alerts.weather.gov

