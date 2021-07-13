Flash Flood Warning issued for Gila, Maricopa by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-25 14:18:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-25 17:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Maricopa The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Maricopa County in south central Arizona * Until 515 PM MST. * At 218 PM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Phoenix, Glendale, Peoria, Surprise, Avondale, El Mirage, Tolleson, Youngtown, Sun City, Laveen, Sun City West, Glendale Sports Complex, Downtown Glendale, Downtown Peoria, Camelback Ranch, Arrowhead Mall and Phoenix International Raceway. This includes the following highways AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 132 and 141. AZ Route 101 between mile markers 10 and 18. US Highway 60 between mile markers 141 and 150. This includes the following streams and drainages Agua Fria River, Beardsley Canal, Cave Creek, Salt River, Gila River, North Canyon Creek, Skunk Creek and New River. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED
Comments / 0