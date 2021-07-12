2 Biotech Stocks That are Dirt Cheap Right Now

Even though the major benchmark indexes are hovering near all-time highs thanks to impressive corporate earnings and forecasts, many analysts expect the stock market to suffer a correction on concerns over the resurgence of COVID-19 cases. However, some stocks could perform well irrespective of how the market moves in the near- to midterm. Indeed, we think McDonald's (MCD), Zoetis (ZTS), and Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) are still worth buying, considering their fundamental strength and industry tailwinds. Read on to learn more.Although the latest performances by the major benchmark indexes reflect bullish investor sentiment, analysts expect the stock market to suffer a correction in the near term on concerns over the rapid spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant worldwide. Impressive second-quarter corporate results are the primary factor helping the market stay steady, offsetting the negativity related to the resurgence of the COVID-19 cases.