Canandaigua, NY

Canandaigua Man Airlifted with Severe Burns

By Greg Cotterill
Posted by 
FL Radio Group
FL Radio Group
 13 days ago
An Ontario County man is in the hospital in serious condition after he was burned at his home in Canandaigua. Ontario County Sheriff’s deputies say 61-year old Robert Burtis, was found Monday afternoon behind his garage with severe burns. He was taken by Mercy Flight to Strong Memorial Hospital. Police...

Comments / 1

Comments / 1

