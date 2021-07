OPPO Reno6 Pro 5G just made its debut in the global market starting from India. The handset brings high-end specifications to the shelves at a modest price. But it is not the only amazing device in its price range. In the same segment, you can also get the flagship killer Xiaomi Mi 11X, packing a great hardware department and a complete specs sheet at a very affordable price. Which device has the best value for money between OPPO Reno6 Pro 5G and Xiaomi Mi 11X? This comparison between their specifications will try to give you an idea.