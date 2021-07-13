Cancel
Military

Top US Commander in Afghanistan Steps Down

By Carla Babb
Voice of America
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe top U.S. general in Afghanistan stepped down from his post Monday, as Taliban fighters continue to make gains across the war-torn country. VOA Pentagon Correspondent Carla Babb reports. Produced by: Bakhtiyar Zamanov.

