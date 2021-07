Manchester United have been given permission to talk to the representatives of Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane, according to multiple reports, and the talks are underway. Having already lost captain Sergio Ramos, who has been confirmed as a new Paris Saint-Germain player, it seems the Spanish giants don’t mind losing the services of Varane, their other starting centre-back from the last couple of season, as well. The France international is open to leaving the Santiago Bernabeu himself, and with his current contract expiring in 2022, a departure from Madrid would suit all parties involved.