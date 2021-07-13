Breaking down the Yanks' Day 2 Draft picks

DENVER -- To understand how important Day 3 of the Draft is, all you have to do is look at this year’s All-Star Game rosters. There are eight players named to this year’s All-Star teams who were drafted between the 11th and 20th rounds. Had you been watching those later rounds of the Draft over the years, you would have seen Ryan Pressly (2007), Nathan Eovaldi (2008), Taylor Rogers (2012) and Brandon Woodruff (2014) taken in the 11th round, Cedric Mullins (2015) in the 13th, Chris Bassitt (2011) in the 16th, Josh Hader (2012) in the 19th and J.D. Martinez (2009) in round 20.