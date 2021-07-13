Cancel
Breaking down the Yanks' Day 2 Draft picks

 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the 2021 MLB Draft advanced through its second day, the Yankees are among the 30 Major League organizations scouring the amateur ranks for the stars of tomorrow. The Bombers opened their Draft by taking Eastern Illinois shortstop Trey Sweeney with the 20th overall selection. The 21-year-old Sweeney attended the event at Denver’s Bellco Theatre, telling MLB Network’s Lauren Gardner that he was excited to put the storied pinstripes on: “Let’s get to work; let’s do this.”

www.mlb.com

