NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New numbers show breakthrough cases in the Tri-State Area make up a small fraction of new COVID-19 infections. Breakthrough cases are when vaccinated people test positive for the virus. At least 8,700 vaccinated New Yorkers contracted COVID as of April 1. That’s out of nearly 11 million people who are fully vaccinated. In New Jersey, there were about 3,700 breakthrough cases by June 28. That’s among 4.4 million vaccinated people. In Connecticut, 854 vaccinated people tested positive for COVID as of July 16. That’s out of more than 2 million vaccinated people.