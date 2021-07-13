Cancel
Lewisville, ID

Smith, Mark

Post Register
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSurrounded by his family, Mark Thomas Smith passed away July 2, 2021 due to cancer in Lewisville, Idaho, at the age of 55. Mark is survived by his mother Virgina Smith, father Blake Thomas Smith, two sisters Colleen Becker and Janene Thomas, as well as his three children, Pierce Matyas, Courtland Smith, and Noelle Lanch. Mark greatly enjoyed the Pryor Mountains and shared that love with his children and family. Summers spent there were some of his favorite moments. He would never pass up a day of fishing or being outdoors. Mark was a phenomenal artist, painting and sculpting unique pieces showing his love of nature and creativity. He was fond of all animals, especially dogs and horses. Mark gave many of the people around him precious memories to carry with them forever. As a passionately caring and giving individual he will be remembered often and missed even more. A graveside service will be held on Friday, July 16 at 1:00 p.m. at the Ammon Cemetery. Mark 12/27/1965 - 7/2/2021Thomas Smith.

