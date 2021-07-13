Council to cast first votes for Zen's purchase

Mayor Rob Rappold is likely to cast the deciding vote on his own proposal to purchase the former Zen’s restaurant in downtown Beckley for $1 million at Tuesday night’s City Council meeting.

The proposal has been contentious with proponents seeing an opportunity to rejuvenate downtown, while critics charge the city should not be spending tax dollars on for-profit businesses.

Beckley Common Council will take an initial vote Tuesday evening on the plan by the mayor and City Treasurer Billie Trump to purchase the building in addition to a parking lot in the same deal.

With three council members in favor of the project, three members against and another sitting this one out because of an ethical consideration, the mayor will be compelled to cast the deciding vote.

Rappold has a working agreement to lease the space to the Greenbrier County-based Fruits of Labor, a nationally recognized culinary program which has built a dedicated following of clients at its cafe and bakery in Rainelle.

Fruits of Labor has a non-profit component, too, that has a high success rate of training chefs who are recovering from substance abuse disorder. Fruits of Labor is directed by Tammy Jordan, formerly of Stanaford.

Based on past statements by council members, it is anticipated that At-Large Councilwoman Sherrie Hunter, Ward II Councilman Bob Canter and Ward IV Councilman Kevin Price will vote in favor of the purchase, while At-Large Councilman Cody Reedy and Ward I Councilman Tom Sopher will vote against it.

Ward V Councilwoman Janine Bullock on Monday suggested it is likely that she will not vote in favor of the purchase.

“My constituents have reached out to me to vote in opposition of the purchase of Zen’s,” she said.

Ward III Councilman Robert Dunlap said Monday that he has a conflict of interest that will keep him from voting.

He added that his decision has upset at least one constituent.

“Ethics requires me to sit this one out,” Dunlap said.

In cases of a tie among members of Council, city code requires the mayor to vote.

At-Large Councilwoman Hunter on Monday reiterated her support for the purchase.

“For the city to move forward and to show other stakeholders that we want Beckley to be revitalized, the purchase of Zen’s and the parking lot would be an amazing investment for the citizens of Beckley,” said Hunter.

She pointed to the city’s 2018 purchase and early pay-off of Historic Black Knight Municipal Park, which the city celebrated at Historic Black Knight on Thursday, as an example of the city making an investment in revitalization.

The city had purchased the former private country club from Gov. Jim Justice for $3 million in 2018.

The city repaid the 30-year note in less than four years, saving money on interest payments.

“What the addition of Historic Black Knight Municipal Park has been for Ward V, and with all the activities going on at Black Knight, I think about having the purchase of Zen’s to do the same for uptown Beckley,” said Hunter. “I believe investors will come forward.

“It’s a win-win. In order to move forward in a positive light, we need to do this.”

Hunter said that treasurer Trump and comptroller Jessica Chandler have reassured council members that the purchase will not stretch the city budget.

“Those people make sure our taxpayer dollars are spent wisely, and to know that we can do this, to know that they approve of this purchase, going forward, why would I not rely on a proven 20-year-plan by the Fruits of Labor and also take into the consideration how our recorder-treasurer and our comptroller feel about it.”

She added that the success of Jordan’s program is another factor that weighs in favor of the purchase.

Council member Canter on Monday compared the purchase of Zen’s to the city’s $36,000 annual lease of the Historic Raleigh Playhouse, which has been in effect since January 2020 and has supported several artistic productions.

“The city of Beckley paid $3,000 a month to rent out the theater and paid employees during Covid,” said Canter. “(At Zen’s), we’re getting property, including parking, for uptown Beckley, which is desperately needed.”

He said that the plan for Zen’s will create 14 jobs downtown and will place a business in a building that is currently empty.

“It perfectly meets the needs and requirements for what is going in,” Canter said. “This is a kitchen-ready place. There is not another kitchen-ready place up town, unless they look at the soup kitchen that feeds the homeless.”

He said that an empty Prince Street building was vandalized in Ward III late Sunday.

“This is what we can expect, if we continue to let our buildings uptown go empty, go dark.

“What do we do here, folks?

“We’re building uptown back to its former glory,” he added. “How better can we do that, other than by investing in ourselves?”

Council will vote on first reading Tuesday during the regular meeting at city hall, which starts at 6:30 p.m.

If approved, the measure will move to second reading along with a public hearing.