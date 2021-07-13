Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles, CA

'Summertime' is a spoken-word love song to Los Angeles

By Michael O’Sullivan
phillytrib.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSet over the course of one July day (or so) in Los Angeles, the film “Summertime” hops from vignette to vignette in the lives of several young people, who declaim, exclaim and rap their hearts out in intersecting scenes set to performance poetry. Billed as a spoken-word musical, but only occasionally utilizing the visual idioms of song and/or dance — and only rarely harnessing the two together — the film is nevertheless an exuberant hodgepodge of everyday joy and frustration (and the occasional mild trauma).

www.phillytrib.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Performance Poetry#Summertime
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Disney
News Break
Movies
News Break
Music
Related
Los Angeles, CAregionaldailynews.com

ABC - Oldies News

On the heels of the announcement that Roberta Flack will receive a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Recording Academy in 2020 comes word that the legendary pop/soul/R&B singer will make a rare public appearance at next year's Grammy Awards, to be held January 26 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles.

Comments / 0

Community Policy