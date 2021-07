Boris Johnson will tell social media companies at a meeting this afternoon the the government expects them to do “everything they can” to identify those responsible for racist abuse of England football players, Downing Street has said.The prime minister told a meeting of cabinet that the attacks on Euro 2020 penalty-takers Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Buyako Saka were “utterly disgraceful” and had emerged “from the dark spaces of the internet”.He said he would use today’s long-planned meeting with social media firms to reiterate the urgent need for action to deal with hatred on their platforms ahead of legislation...