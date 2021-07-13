Cancel
Arizona State

UPDATE: I-15 in Arizona reopens after wildfire closure

By Jason Dinant
KTNV 13 Action News
 13 days ago
UPDATE 5:30 A.M.: Authorities reopen Interstate 15 in northwest Arizona after a wildfire closed the highway Monday night near the Nevada and Utah borders.

ORIGINAL STORY
Arizona Department of Transportation says that Interstate 15 is closed in both directions from just north of Littlefield to nearly the Utah state line.

There is no estimated time to reopen the road, according to authorities.

You can check your route before heading out with the AZ 511 & ADOT Alerts apps: https://bit.ly/3hIqAM4 .

