The next traffic light reshuffle is due this Thursday, and holidaymakers are hoping for a meaningful expansion of the quarantine-free list.Germany, Italy and Poland are among a swathe of countries that could be added to the green list in this week’s reshuffle, according to an analyst.Robert Boyle, a former BA strategy director and founder of Gridpoint Consulting, predicts that Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Slovakia and Switzerland will go green in Europe.Further afield, his predictions include Canada, Hong Kong and Taiwan due to low levels of infection and low positivity rates.However, holidays to most of Europe are on the horizon...