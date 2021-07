Will be, as of this writing, the first Pixar movie to get a conventional theatrical release since, egad, Toy Story 4 in summer 2019. To be fair, Pixar’s original Onward was supposed to get a business-as-usual theatrical run just before the pandemic upended the world, and Disney understandably rushed the film out to PVOD and eventually Disney+ where it served as a popular “missed it in theaters” flick during a year when most theaters were closed and most big movies were delayed. Soul went to Disney+ over Christmas, at least in territories where Disney+ is a thing, earning rave reviews and a Best Animated Feature Oscar for the occasion.