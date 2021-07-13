Diet Cig share cover of Metallica’s ‘The Unforgiven’

Last night (July 15th), Limp Bizkit returned to the stage for the first time in almost a year and a half, playing The Festival of the Lakes in Hammond, Indiana. The nu-metal anti-heroes peppered their comeback set with covers, snippets of Ministry's "Thieves," Cypress Hill's "Insane in the Brain," the White Stripes' "Seven Nation Army" and House of Pain's "Jump Around." But maybe the highlight was when Fred Durst and cohorts intro'd their bad-day anthem "Break Stuff" with a tasty bit of Metallica's "Master of Puppets." Fan RocknThumble captured the moment in shaky footage posted to YouTube — it's far from pro-shot video, but it's still a fun watch.