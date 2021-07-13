Diet Cig share cover of Metallica’s ‘The Unforgiven’
New York indie-rock duo Diet Cig are the latest act to share a Metallica cover as part of the massive ‘Metallica Blacklist’ covers collection. Selecting a song from Metallica’s self-titled ‘black album’ from 1991 to cover, Diet Cig optioned ‘The Unforgiven’. The song was the album’s second single, and became the first part of a trilogy in Metallica’s discography – ‘The Unforgiven II’ followed in 1998, then ‘The Unforgiven III’ in 2008, on the albums ‘Reload’ and ‘Death Magnetic’ respectively.www.nme.com
Comments / 0