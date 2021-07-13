Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Diet Cig share cover of Metallica’s ‘The Unforgiven’

By David James Young
NME
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew York indie-rock duo Diet Cig are the latest act to share a Metallica cover as part of the massive ‘Metallica Blacklist’ covers collection. Selecting a song from Metallica’s self-titled ‘black album’ from 1991 to cover, Diet Cig optioned ‘The Unforgiven’. The song was the album’s second single, and became the first part of a trilogy in Metallica’s discography – ‘The Unforgiven II’ followed in 1998, then ‘The Unforgiven III’ in 2008, on the albums ‘Reload’ and ‘Death Magnetic’ respectively.

www.nme.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Miley Cyrus
Person
Sam Fender
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Video#The Unforgiven#Mutual Aid#Blackened Recordings#Nme
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Music
Metallica
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
News Break
Instagram
Related
Musicthebrag.com

Blue Oyster Cult drummer says KISS’ Gene Simmons is a “jerk”

Blue Oyster Cult drummer Albert Bouchard has spoken about his experience with touring alongside KISS in the ’70s while declaring that Gene Simmons is a “jerk”. In an interview with on Full in Bloom, Bouchard didn’t hold back when it came to his thoughts on the ‘I Was Made For Lovin’ You’ hitmakers.
MusicPosted by
Rolling Stone

Jon Pardi Mixes Country and Metal in Cover of Metallica’s ‘Wherever I May Roam’

Jon Pardi adds his distinctive twang and country instrumentation to a brooding cover of Metallica’s “Wherever I May Roam,” which appears on the upcoming Metallica Blacklist, accompanying the metal legends’ 30th anniversary Black Album reissue. Pardi has flirted with heavy music on his albums, most recently infusing “Me and Jack” from 2019’s Heartache Medication with thrash tempo and an unhinged guitar-fiddle throwdown. The California native’s take on “Wherever I May Roam” is fairly straightforward, emphasizing the song’s bottom-heavy sonics and adding some fiddle and steel to make the signature minor-key melody feel more haunting. To their credit, Pardi’s band does an admirable...
MusicNME

Listen to Soccer Mommy’s glitchy new pop gem ‘Rom Com 2004’

Soccer Mommy has released a new track called ‘Rom Com 2004’ – you can listen to it below. The Nashville singer-songwriter’s latest release is a one-off single that follows last month’s ‘Kissing In The Rain’, which was released as part of the soundtrack for DC comic book, Dark Nights: Death Metal.
MusicNME

The tracklist for Pop Smoke’s ‘Faith’ album has been announced

The tracklist for the upcoming posthumous Pop Smoke album ‘Faith’ has been announced. The record will be the second posthumous studio release from the late rapper, real name Bashar Barakah Jackson. Smoke died at the age of 20 after he was shot during a home invasion in LA in February 2020.
MusicNME

Fontaines D.C. “didn’t want” chart battle with Taylor Swift

Fontaines D.C. have reflected on their chart battle with Taylor Swift last year, saying they “didn’t want” the attention. The Irish five-piece’s second album ‘A Hero’s Death’ went head-to-head with Swift’s ‘Folklore’ in a highly publicised battle for the top spot in the UK album charts last July. Swift ended...
Music98online.com

Metallica unveils “Rough Mix” & covers of “The Unforgiven” from upcoming ‘Black Album’ reissue & tribute record

Metallica is spotlighting “The Unforgiven” this week as the celebration of The Black Album‘s upcoming 30th anniversary continues. The metal legends have unearthed a “Rough Mix” of the Western-themed power ballad, which was released as the second single from The Black Album. The recording is one of many bonus tracks included on the upcoming 30th anniversary Black Album reissue, due out September 10.
Worlddallassun.com

Vishal Dadlani recreates Metallica's song

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 16 (ANI): Indian singers Vishal Dadlani, Divine and Shor Police have come up with an Indian version of Metallica's iconic song 'The Unforgiven'. For the unversed, the Grammy-winning band, comprising James Hetfield, Lars Ulrich, Kirk Hammett, and Robert Trujillo, was formed in 1981. The band members...
MusicStereogum

Diet Cig – “The Unforgiven” (Metallica Cover)

Last month, Metallica announced plans for The Metallica Blacklist, a crazy and ambitious project in which 53 different artists would try their hands at covering songs from the self-titled Metallica blockbuster known universally as the “Black Album.” We’ve posted a few of those covers as they’ve come out, and they have been wild rides. Jason Isbell, St. Vincent, and OFF! have all submitted their versions of Metallica songs, and now Diet Cig have stepped into the fray, as well.
MusicPosted by
98.3 The Snake

Metallica’s 3 Latest Albums Get Corresponding Jigsaw Puzzles

Metallica jigsaw puzzles? British toymaker Zee Productions has you covered. That's because the puzzle outfit's Rock Saws line of tabletop entertainments — each emblazoned with the artwork from a classic rock or metal album — seemingly won't stop until every Metallica album is a puzzle. To that end, jigsaw puzzles for Metallica's St. Anger (2003), Death Magnetic (2008) and Hardwired… to Self-Destruct (2016) are on the way.
Hammond, INRevolver

See Limp Bizkit Cover Metallica, Play "Break Stuff" at First Show Since Pandemic

Last night (July 15th), Limp Bizkit returned to the stage for the first time in almost a year and a half, playing The Festival of the Lakes in Hammond, Indiana. The nu-metal anti-heroes peppered their comeback set with covers, snippets of Ministry's "Thieves," Cypress Hill's "Insane in the Brain," the White Stripes' "Seven Nation Army" and House of Pain's "Jump Around." But maybe the highlight was when Fred Durst and cohorts intro'd their bad-day anthem "Break Stuff" with a tasty bit of Metallica's "Master of Puppets." Fan RocknThumble captured the moment in shaky footage posted to YouTube — it's far from pro-shot video, but it's still a fun watch.
MusicNME

Metallica share three new versions of ‘Wherever I May Roam’

Metallica have shared three new versions of their song ‘Wherever I May Roam’ – you can hear them all below. The tracks are the latest to be released from the forthcoming 30th anniversary reissue of Metallica’s self-titled fifth studio album, which is commonly known as ‘The Black Album’. The first...
MusicNME

Listen to The Cribs’ cover of Comet Gain’s ‘Finger-Nailed For You’

The Cribs have shared their cover of Comet Gain‘s ‘Finger-Nailed For You’ – you can hear their rendition of the song below. The track is the latest cover to be added to ‘Stars Rock Kill (Rock Stars)’, an ongoing series which is celebrating the label Kill Rock Stars’ 30th anniversary this year.
MusicNME

Watch Chvrches get lost in technicolour in new video for ‘Good Girls’

Chvrches have shared a video for their latest single, ‘Good Girls’ – you can watch the Scott Kiernan-directed clip below. The Scottish trio premiered the song earlier this week on Annie Mac’s BBC Radio 1 show. Lead singer Lauren Mayberry explained in a statement that the track takes aim at “misogynistic ideals”.
MusicNME

Imagine Dragons share powerful, grief-stricken video for ‘Wrecked’

Imagine Dragons have shared a video for their latest single, ‘Wrecked’ – you can watch the Matt Eastin-directed clip below. The Las Vegas band’s new track, which follows on from the songs ‘Follow You‘ and ‘Cutthroat‘, was released earlier this month alongside news of their upcoming fifth album, ‘Mercury – Act 1’, which is set to arrive on September 3.
Musicudiscovermusic.com

J Balvin And Jon Pardi Release Metallica Covers Ahead Of ‘Blacklist’

J Balvin and Jon Pardi have released their additions to The Metallica Blacklist (out September 10), a project in which over 50 artists will contribute their own “unique interpretation” of their favorite song from the 1991 self-titled album (also known as The Black Album). Profits from the tribute record will...

Comments / 0

Community Policy