Don’t expect LiDAR scanners in every iPhone 13 model

By Samuel Martinez
pocketnow.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe expect a couple of upgrades in the new iPhone 13 lineup that could arrive in the third week of September. Rumors suggest that the new iPhones could be slightly thicker than the current iPhone 12 lineup to give Apple fans larger batteries. Rumors also mention possible price tags, more storage options, a bigger camera module with better camera sensors, and more. We were also told that LiDAR sensors could also make their way to the more affordable iPhone 13 variants. Unfortunately, it seems that this won’t happen this year.

