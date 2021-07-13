Cancel
NCT to find new member through ‘K-pop Goes Hollywood’ TV show

By Puah Ziwei
NME
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleK-pop boyband NCT are set to choose their next member through an upcoming TV series. The forthcoming reality TV show will be titled K-pop Goes Hollywood, according to a new report by the South China Morning Post. It will feature cameos from current members of the boyband, though it’s not yet confirmed if they would be on the judging panel. The competition will pit 21 contestants against each other for a chance to join a new NCT subunit called NCT Hollywood.

