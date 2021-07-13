PVRIS announce “new era”, reveal they’ll play new music on forthcoming tour

The Killers have announced their seventh studio album, Pressure Machine, according to Rolling Stone. on August 13th via EMI. They also announced their tour dates. The album, apparently, is based on frontman Brandon Flowers’ upbringing. “Everything came to this grinding halt and it was the first time in a long time for me that I was faced with silence. And out of that silence, this record began to bloom, full of songs that would have otherwise been too quiet and drowned out by the noise of typical Killers records. Had it not been for advancements in the automotive industry, Nephi in the Nineties could have been the Fifties. I discovered this grief that I hadn’t dealt with. Many memories of my time in Nephi are tender. But the ones tied to fear or great sadness were emotionally charged. I’ve got more understanding now than when we started the band, and hopefully, I was able to do justice to these stories and these lives in this little town that I grew up in.”