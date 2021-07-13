Cancel
Rock Music

PVRIS announce “new era”, reveal they’ll play new music on forthcoming tour

By Jackson Langford
NME
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmerican rock duo PVRIS have announced that their “new era” is imminent, revealing they’ll be playing new songs on their forthcoming tour. On social media, the band shared their forthcoming US tour dates set for later this year, saying that the tour will see the band enter a new phase.

Lynn Gunn
#White Noise#Flexing#American#Nme
