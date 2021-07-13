Agendas boost transparency

After several weeks of adequate soil moisture for almost all of the state, as of July 13 much of the central part of Kansas is rated as abnormally dry. This includes all of Barton County except for the southwest corner of the county. Pawnee County was still okay but most of Stafford County is also abnormally dry. This doesn’t include the rains from Wednesday and Thursday. The six to ten-day outlook (July 20 to 24) indicates below normal temperatures and precipitation for our area. Decent, as corn is pollinating and kernels are starting to develop. The eight to 14-day outlook (July 22 to July 28) indicates above normal temperatures and below normal precipitation.