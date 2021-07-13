Agendas boost transparency

City Wins Gold Certification from Bloomberg Philanthropies' What Works Cities. The City of Austin is being recognized by Bloomberg Philanthropies for its work to become one of the most transparent governments in the country. Austin has achieved Gold Certification from What Works Cities. Since 2018, only 40 cities have achieved Certification. The criteria focuses on the people, processes, and policies that are fundamental to a data-driven city, including data governance, evaluations, general management, open data, performance and analytics, repurposing, results-driven contracting, and stakeholder engagement. Not only did the City of Austin meet this criteria, it scored 100% in the Open Data category.
