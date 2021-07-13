Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

New York Mets' Pete Alonso repeats as Home Run Derby champion: 'I think I'm the best power hitter on the planet'

By Alden Gonzalez
ESPN
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDENVER -- Pete Alonso was 10 home runs down with a little more than half a minute remaining in the final round of Monday night's Home Run Derby, but nothing about his demeanor signaled concern. The New York Mets slugger called a timeout, took a casual stroll, then bopped his head and mouthed some of the words to The Notorious B.I.G's "Hypnotize" right before settling back into the batter's box.

tv5.espn.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pete Alonso
Person
Shohei Ohtani
Person
Juan Soto
Person
Ken Griffey Jr.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Run Derby#The New York Mets#The Notorious B I G#Orioles#Angels#American League#Statcast#Oakland Athletics#Texas Rangers#Rockies
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
MLB Teams
Kansas City Royals
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBBleacher Report

One Realistic Trade Each MLB Team Should Make Before Deadline

Colorado's Trevor StoryDavid Zalubowski/Associated Press. Major League Baseball's All-Star Game is less than a week away, and that means we are less than a week from entering the heart of trade-rumors season. The second half of July is always full of dugout hug watches, fake Ken Rosenthal Twitter accounts, and equal parts breaking news and wild speculation as we try to get a sense of which teams are buying and selling before the July 31 deadline.
MLBYardbarker

Home Run Derby has paid Pete Alonso more money than the Mets have

The Home Run Derby has become quite profitable for Pete Alonso. Alonso on Monday won the Home Run Derby, marking his second straight crown. The 26-year-old also won in 2019, when he won NL Rookie of the Year and led the NL with 53 home runs. Alonso beat Salvador Perez...
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Former Red Sox, Mets Pitcher To Retire After 2021

In 2006, the Boston Red Sox paid a king’s ransom for the right to sign Daisuke Matsuzaka, a superstar in Japan’s Nippon Professional Baseball league. He hasn’t pitched in the majors since 2014, but he continued to play professional baseball. At the end of this season, he will hang up his glove.
MLBBleacher Report

MLB Rumors: Latest Trade Buzz Surrounding Max Scherzer, Jose Ramirez, More

The Washington Nationals' latest losing run put them eight games back of first place in the National League East. And their position in the days prior to Friday's trade deadline will be monitored closely because of the potential availability of Max Scherzer. If the veteran is made available, he will...
MLBcbslocal.com

Baseball Report: Pete Alonso Repeats In Record-Breaking Home Run Derby

(CBS Denver) — It’s officially the slowest sports day of the year. And while the Home Run Derby and All-Star Game have no bearing on the standings, both make for fun viewing in the absence of real games. This week’s Baseball Report looks at the Home Run Derby results, Shohei...
MLBwmleader.com

Mets teammates and others around MLB react to Pete Alonso’s Home Run Derby victory

What Mets could offer Cubs for Kris Bryant, Craig Kimbrel trade? | Rumors and Rumblings | Baseball Night in NY. On BNNY, Jim Duquette talks about a potential Mets trade involving the Cubs, and what it might take to not only get slugger Kris Bryant, but also star reliever, Craig Kimbrel. Watch more Baseball Night in NY: https://sny.tv/shows/baseball-night-in-ny About Baseball Night in New York: On Baseball Night in New York, host Doug Williams is joined by a cast of leading New York baseball writers and other experts to discuss the latest off-season news involving the New York Mets, Yankees, and key division rivals. About SNY: SNY is an award winning, multiplatform regional sports network serving millions across the country through unparalleled coverage of all things New York sports. SNY delivers the most comprehensive access to all of the Tri-State area’s professional and collegiate sports teams through nightly sports and entertainment programs. SNY.tv is the “go-to” digital communal home for New York sports fans to get succinct, easy-to-read updates, video highlights and features, recaps, news, opinion, rumors, insight and fan reaction on their favorite New York sports teams. Check out more from SNY at https://sny.tv Subscribe to SNY on YouTube: https://on.sny.tv/S5RYeWN Like SNY on Facebook: https://on.sny.tv/rBYAHLi Follow SNY on Twitter: https://on.sny.tv/nOn1uq1 Follow SNY on Instagram: https://on.sny.tv/lEArPVp.
MLBthednvr.com

Mets’ Pete Alonso win Home Run Derby; successfully defends title in instant classic

Bang. Zoom. Straight to the moon! With 309 baseballs planted in various sections and tiers of Coors Field, slugged nearly a combined 20 miles in distance, New York Mets’ Pete Alonso came out on top in the single-elimination tournament. In doing so, he becomes only the third player to win consecutive Derbys, joining Ken Griffey Jr. (1998-99) and Yoenis Céspedes…
MLBDenver Post

Mets’ Pete Alonso puts on epic show to win Home Run Derby at Coors Field

What began as “Sho-Time” in LoDo turned out to be a coronation for New York Mets’ slugger Pete Alonso. He put on his own show for the ages, blasting 23 home runs in the final round to beat out Baltimore’s Trey Mancini and win the All-Star Home Run Derby Monday night at a rockin’ Coors Field. Alonso also won The Derby in 2019.
MLBESPN

Dark days: Mets to use black jerseys for 1st time since 2012

NEW YORK --  For the Mets, July 30 will be a dark day  in a good way. New York will use black jerseys for the first time since 2012 when the Mets play Cincinnati at Citi Field that night. The Mets said Thursday that they will use black...

Comments / 0

Community Policy