Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Yakima, WA

Jerome F. Stone (Jerry)

Yakima Herald Republic
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJerome F. Stone (Jerry), age 74, passed away July 19, 2020, in Sun City West, AZ. Jerome was born in Yakima, Washington to Norris and Blanche Stone on October 8th, 1945. Jerome was a true patriot and man of honor as he served his country in the Vietnam conflict. He moved to Sun City West after he retired from Fleming Foods in Portland, Oregon, in 2007. He was an active member of Sun City West Men’s Club, Putting Club, and The Niners. As a devoted servant of God, Jerome was heavily involved at Sun City West Christian, and Palm West Community Churches.

www.yakimaherald.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
State
Washington State
City
Yakima, WA
Yakima, WA
Obituaries
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City West#Blanche Stone#Fleming Foods#Putting Club#Cortney Jackson Blake#Celebration Of Life
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Country
Vietnam
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate infrastructure talks on shaky grounds

A bipartisan Senate infrastructure group is struggling to break an entrenched stalemate over the final details of their $1.2 trillion proposal, sparking an increasingly public blame game between Democrats and Republicans. The bipartisan group had hoped to return to Washington on Monday with a final agreement in order to quickly...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
Reuters

In 'frank' talks, China accuses U.S. of creating 'imaginary enemy'

BEIJING, July 26 (Reuters) - A top Chinese diplomat took a confrontational tone on Monday in rare high-level talks with the United States, accusing it of creating an "imaginary enemy" to divert attention from domestic problems and suppress China. Amid worsening relations between the world's two largest economies, Deputy Secretary...
Utah StatePosted by
The Associated Press

At least 7 killed in 20-car pileup in Utah during sandstorm

KANOSH, Utah (AP) — At least seven people were killed in a 20-vehicle pileup during a sandstorm Sunday afternoon, Utah Highway Patrol said. The crashes happened on Interstate 15 near the town of Kanosh, according to a news release. Several people were reportedly taken to hospitals in critical condition. Ground and air ambulances were used to transport crash victims.
California StateNBC News

Multiple homes destroyed by California's Dixie Fire as blazes continue to rage across the West

Multiple homes and properties were destroyed on Saturday as the Dixie Fire continued to rage in northern California, officials in the state said. The blaze, 20 percent of which was contained on Saturday, has already charred more than 181,000 acres in Plumas and Butte counties, consuming more than a dozen homes and properties as it tore through the region, officials said.
POTUSPosted by
CNN

US to keep existing Covid-related travel restrictions

CNN — The White House has decided to maintain existing coronavirus travel restrictions amid surging cases triggered by the Delta variant, a White House official told CNN Monday. “Given where we are today with the Delta variant, the United States will maintain existing travel restrictions at this point,” the White...

Comments / 0

Community Policy