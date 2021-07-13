Jerome F. Stone (Jerry), age 74, passed away July 19, 2020, in Sun City West, AZ. Jerome was born in Yakima, Washington to Norris and Blanche Stone on October 8th, 1945. Jerome was a true patriot and man of honor as he served his country in the Vietnam conflict. He moved to Sun City West after he retired from Fleming Foods in Portland, Oregon, in 2007. He was an active member of Sun City West Men’s Club, Putting Club, and The Niners. As a devoted servant of God, Jerome was heavily involved at Sun City West Christian, and Palm West Community Churches.