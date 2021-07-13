Cancel
Obituaries

Sandra Louise Mellor

Yakima Herald Republic
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur beloved mother and grandmother, Sandra Louise Mellor, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Saturday, July 3, 2021. She was born on December 30, 1950 in Pasco to Frank F. and Blanche (Harding) Grover. She lived in Prosser her entire life and graduated from Prosser High School in 1969. She was married to Bill Mellor for 25 years and they remained lifelong friends.

#Prosser High School#Cross Pharmacy#Mellor Appraisal Service#Grandview
