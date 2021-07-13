Flash Flood Watch issued for Aguila Valley, Apache Junction, Gold Canyon, Buckeye, Avondale by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-13 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-14 11:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Aguila Valley; Apache Junction, Gold Canyon; Buckeye, Avondale; Cave Creek, New River; Central La Paz; Central Phoenix; Deer Valley; Dripping Springs; East Valley; Fountain Hills, East Mesa; Gila Bend; Globe, Miami; Mazatzal Mountains; New River Mesa; North Phoenix, Glendale; Northwest Pinal County; Northwest Valley; Pinal, Superstition Mountains; Rio Verde, Salt River; San Carlos; Scottsdale, Paradise Valley; Sonoran Desert Natl Monument; South Mountain, Ahwatukee; Southeast Gila County; Southeast Valley, Queen Creek; Superior; Tonopah Desert; Tonto Basin; West Pinal County FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of south central Arizona and southwest Arizona, including the following areas, in south central Arizona, Aguila Valley, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Central Phoenix, Deer Valley, Dripping Springs, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, Gila Bend, Globe/Miami, Mazatzal Mountains, New River Mesa, North Phoenix/Glendale, Northwest Pinal County, Northwest Valley, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Rio Verde/Salt River, San Carlos, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Gila County, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Tonopah Desert, Tonto Basin and West Pinal County. In southwest Arizona, Central La Paz. * From this afternoon through Wednesday morning. * Increasing rain chances are expected over the next couple of days with flash flooding possible across south-central Arizona Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday. * Previous wildfire burn areas will be most susceptible to flooding impacts.