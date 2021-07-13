Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Flash Flood Watch issued for Aguila Valley, Apache Junction, Gold Canyon, Buckeye, Avondale by NWS

weather.gov
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-13 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-14 11:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Aguila Valley; Apache Junction, Gold Canyon; Buckeye, Avondale; Cave Creek, New River; Central La Paz; Central Phoenix; Deer Valley; Dripping Springs; East Valley; Fountain Hills, East Mesa; Gila Bend; Globe, Miami; Mazatzal Mountains; New River Mesa; North Phoenix, Glendale; Northwest Pinal County; Northwest Valley; Pinal, Superstition Mountains; Rio Verde, Salt River; San Carlos; Scottsdale, Paradise Valley; Sonoran Desert Natl Monument; South Mountain, Ahwatukee; Southeast Gila County; Southeast Valley, Queen Creek; Superior; Tonopah Desert; Tonto Basin; West Pinal County FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of south central Arizona and southwest Arizona, including the following areas, in south central Arizona, Aguila Valley, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Central Phoenix, Deer Valley, Dripping Springs, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, Gila Bend, Globe/Miami, Mazatzal Mountains, New River Mesa, North Phoenix/Glendale, Northwest Pinal County, Northwest Valley, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Rio Verde/Salt River, San Carlos, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Gila County, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Tonopah Desert, Tonto Basin and West Pinal County. In southwest Arizona, Central La Paz. * From this afternoon through Wednesday morning. * Increasing rain chances are expected over the next couple of days with flash flooding possible across south-central Arizona Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday. * Previous wildfire burn areas will be most susceptible to flooding impacts.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nws#Avondale#Canyon#Extreme Weather#The Flash Flood Watch#Globe Miami
Related
Posted by
Reuters

In 'frank' talks, China accuses U.S. of creating 'imaginary enemy'

BEIJING, July 26 (Reuters) - A top Chinese diplomat took a confrontational tone on Monday in rare high-level talks with the United States, accusing it of creating an "imaginary enemy" to divert attention from domestic problems and suppress China. Amid worsening relations between the world's two largest economies, Deputy Secretary...
Posted by
The Hill

McCarthy mocks Cheney and Kinzinger as 'Pelosi Republicans'

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on Monday derided Reps. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) and Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) as "Pelosi Republicans" for serving on a committee to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. Reporters asked McCarthy in the Rose Garden of the White House about the panel established to...
NBC News

Multiple homes destroyed by California's Dixie Fire as blazes continue to rage across the West

Multiple homes and properties were destroyed on Saturday as the Dixie Fire continued to rage in northern California, officials in the state said. The blaze, 20 percent of which was contained on Saturday, has already charred more than 181,000 acres in Plumas and Butte counties, consuming more than a dozen homes and properties as it tore through the region, officials said.
Posted by
The Hill

Senate infrastructure talks on shaky grounds

A bipartisan Senate infrastructure group is struggling to break an entrenched stalemate over the final details of their $1.2 trillion proposal, sparking an increasingly public blame game between Democrats and Republicans. The bipartisan group had hoped to return to Washington on Monday with a final agreement in order to quickly...
Posted by
CNN

US to keep existing Covid-related travel restrictions

CNN — The White House has decided to maintain existing coronavirus travel restrictions amid surging cases triggered by the Delta variant, a White House official told CNN Monday. “Given where we are today with the Delta variant, the United States will maintain existing travel restrictions at this point,” the White...
Posted by
The Hill

Biden, Iraqi prime minister to announce end of US combat mission in Iraq

President Biden and Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi will announce Monday that the U.S. military’s combat mission in Iraq will formally conclude by the end of the year. The announcement will come in a joint communique issued after the two leaders meet in the White House on Monday afternoon, a...
Posted by
The Associated Press

Tunisia on edge as president suspends parliament, fires PM

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — Troops surrounded Tunisia’s parliament and blocked its speaker from entering Monday after the president suspended the legislature and fired the prime minister and other top members of government, sparking concerns for the North African country’s young democracy. In the face of nationwide protests over Tunisia’s economic...

Comments / 0

Community Policy