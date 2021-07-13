Cancel
Hopewell, NJ

H2Open Virtual Community Forum with Trenton Water Works

Curious about your drinking water? Please join us via Zoom on Wednesday, July 14, from 6:30-7:30 p.m. for an H2Open Virtual Community Forum to discuss your water and TWW activities with officials of Trenton Water Works. Embrace this opportunity to learn about TWW's operations and capital projects. We hope to see you there! If you have any questions or need assistance, please don't hesitate to contact TWW's Office of Communications and Community Relations at (609) 989-3033.

