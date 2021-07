BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Keesler Airman who lost his life this week was a newlywed, who just celebrated his one-month anniversary two days before the tragic accident. Friday, authorities identified the Airman as Daniel Germenis. He and his wife, Verity, were originally from Bastrop, Texas but chose to begin their lives as a married couple here on the Mississippi Gulf Coast, with a wedding ceremony on the beach June 26, 2021.