Hunterdon County, NJ

Hunterdon County Bar Association recognizes county students with Law Day Awards

 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Hunterdon County Bar Association celebrated Law Day with the recognition of students who excelled in the 2021 Law Day Essay Contest. For the third consecutive year, the Bar Association honored high school students who participated in an essay writing contest. This year the contest had the additional component of an illustrative/non-written expression addressing this year’s Law Day Theme.

