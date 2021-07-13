Community notebook

The Silver Creek Class of 1965 is holding its 55+1 reunion at Russell Joy Park, Fredonia, at noon Wednesday. The meal is catered by Fred’s of Fredonia and will include beef on weck, caprese’ chicken, smashed red potatoes, green bean salad, pasta salad, and dessert by The Cakery of Fredonia. If anyone arriving on Tuesday would like to get together and also for any Silver Creek alumni from the 1960s who would like to join, organizers plan on meeting at the Fireman’s Club, 23 Jackson St., Silver Creek, also known as the Motor Boat Club, at 6:30 p.m. for drinks and a bite to eat. No reservations are needed for Tuesday’s get-together.