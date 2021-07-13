Cancel
Gunpowder Milkshake is a better Jackie Chan homage than a John Wick riff

By Caroline Siede
A.V. Club
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSince bursting onto the scene as Doctor Who’s fiery companion, Karen Gillan has carved out a particular niche as an actor. Her signature is playing characters who look like they should be supremely cool but who have the heart of an awkward dork—a talent she’s put to use in both the Guardians Of The Galaxy and Jumanji franchises, as well as her cancelled-too-soon sitcom Selfie. It’s why Gillan initially seems like an odd fit to lead Gunpowder Milkshake, a John Wick-flavored shoot-’em-up with an icy opening act that aims for cool by way of both 1950s noir and neo-Western. In her early scenes as brutal hitwoman Sam, Gillan’s husky growl and boot-stomping demeanor seem like an act, rather than the earned confidence of a trained, veteran killer.

