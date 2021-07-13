Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

EUR/USD Forecast: Time to rally? Why US inflation could miss estimates, 1.1880 critical

By Follow Following
FXStreet.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEUR/USD has been drifting higher as the market mood improves. Investors focus on US inflation figures, which may have peaked. Concerns about the Delta variant could later weigh on sentiment. Tuesday's four-hour chart is painting a mixed picture. One day at a time – markets may be obsessed with one...

www.fxstreet.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Inflation#Us Currency#Price Index#Eur#Eur Usd#Core Cpi#Americans#Manheim Lumber#Cnbc#The Federal Reserve#Fed#Delta#Sma
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
Country
Spain
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Country
Netherlands
Related
MarketsFXStreet.com

Dollar ends flat on profit taking after mixed U.S. data

The greenback traded mixed against its peers on Friday as investors booked profits ahead of month end from usd's recent rise and on caution ahead of next week's FOMC rate decision. Reuters reported U.S. business activity grew at a moderate pace for a second straight month in July amid supply...
MarketsStreetInsider.com

U.S. stocks, dollar sluggish, all eyes on Fed meet this week

NEW YORK/LONDON (Reuters) - U.S. stocks slipped from record highs on Monday and the dollarsoftened as investors cashed in on recent gains and turnedtheir focus to the Federal Reserve's policy meeting, startingTuesday, for clues on the outlook for monetary policy. But declines in U.S. shares were slim compared with lossesin...
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold gains on weaker dollar, stocks ahead of Fed meeting

* China’s net gold imports via Hong Kong rebound in June (Recasts, adds details, updates prices) July 26 (Reuters) - Gold prices edged higher on Monday as a softer dollar and a pullback in global equities lifted demand for the safe-haven metal, while investors awaited the Federal Reserve meeting for policy cues.
Currenciesdailyforex.com

EUR/USD Forecast: Euro Continues to Fill Out Falling Wedge

The euro fluctuated during the trading session on Friday as we continue to see this market slide down a falling wedge. The question now is whether or not we can break out to the upside and take off for a bigger move. At that juncture, it is likely that the market would go looking towards the 200-day EMA which is sitting just above the 1.19 level. That being said, the 200-day EMA is getting ready to be crossed below with the 50-day EMA to form the so-called “death cross.”
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar adds to last week's gains as greenback slides

* Canadian dollar strengthens 0.2% against the greenback * Price of U.S. oil rise 0.1% * Canadian bond yields were little changed across the curve TORONTO, July 26 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar edged higher against its broadly weaker U.S. counterpart on Monday as investors awaited a Federal Reserve meeting this week, with the loonie adding to last week's advance. The U.S. dollar fell against a basket of major currencies, while oil , one of Canada's major exports, was up 0.1% at $72.12 a barrel as the prospect of tight supply offset fears that the spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant would crimp demand. The Fed is due to make an interest rate decision on Wednesday. Also on Wednesday, the Canadian Consumer Price Index Report for June is set for release. The CPI data will include updated weights for the basket of goods and services in the index, with shifts including a higher weighting for the shelter component as housing prices soar. The Canadian dollar was trading 0.2% higher at 1.2534 to the greenback, or 79.78 U.S. cents, after gaining 0.4% last week. Still, speculators have slashed their bullish bets on the currency to the lowest level since April, data from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed on Friday. As of July 20, net long positions had fallen to 12,915 contracts from 26,376 in the prior week. Canadian government bond yields were little changed across the curve, with the 10-year up less than half a basis point at 1.211%. Last Tuesday, it touched a 5-month low at 1.104%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Andrea Ricci)
Currenciesdailyforex.com

EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Continued Downward Pressure

The continued flight of investors from risk amid fears of the rapid spread of the Corona Delta variable, which threatens the global openness, contributed to a continuous downward pressure for the EUR/USD currency pair. Its losses last week affected the 1.1753 support level, its lowest in three months, and followed the announcement of the monetary policy of the European Central Bank on Thursday. The continued flexibility of the euro-dollar exchange rate has divided opinion among analysts as market attention turns toward the July policy decision from the US Federal Reserve (Fed), the next test of whether the single European currency can continue to challenge the dollar's allure.
BusinessFXStreet.com

EUR/USD on a firmer footing, approaches 1.1800

EUR/USD reverses the recent weakness and re-targets 1.1800. German IFO survey came in short of estimates in July. US housing data, Dallas Fed Index next in the US docket. The single currency leaves part of the recent selling pressure behind and now pushes EUR/USD closer to the key 1.1800 neighbourhood on Monday.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD Forecast: Still weak despite increasing demand for safety

The German July IFO Business Climate came in at 100.8 contracting from 101.7. The focus is on US first-tier data scheduled through the week. EUR/USD met sellers around 1.1800, the risk is skewed to the downside. The EUR/USD pair is up this Monday, although struggling to recover the 1.1800 level....
Currenciespoundsterlinglive.com

Euro-Dollar Week Ahead Forecast: Fed Tests Resilience as Eurozone GDP Eyed

Money transfer specialist rates (indicative): 1.1679-1.1703. More information on securing specialist rates, here. The Euro has weathered recent market turbulence better than many other currencies but may see its resilience tested again this week by the Federal Reserve (Fed), which dominates the currency market agenda ahead of Friday’s eagerly-awaited Eurozone GDP data for last quarter.
Businesspoundsterlinglive.com

Pound-Dollar Week Ahead Forecast: Lower Range Takes Hold as Fed, U.S. Data Set Direction

- With floor extending to 1.3567, potentially lower. Money transfer specialist rates (indicative): 1.3639-1.3667. More information on securing specialist rates, here. The Pound-to-Dollar exchange rate was rattled last week and now risks becoming confined to a much reduced trading range over the coming days, with the outcome hinged on the market’s reading of Wednesday’s Federal Reserve (Fed) decision and a pending flurry of U.S. economic data.
MarketsFXStreet.com

NZD/USD pares early losses, stays below 0.7000

NZD/USD is edging higher during the European session. US Dollar Index stays in the negative territory below 92.80. New Zealand posted a trade surplus in June. The NZD/USD pair closed the previous week modestly lower and edged lower during the Asian trading hours on Monday. With the greenback struggling to find demand in the European session, however, the pair managed to stage a rebound and was last seen posting small daily gains at 0.6980.
MarketsFXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD surrenders modest intraday gains, flirts with $1,800 mark

Gold price is back on the bids after defending key support around $1798. Risk-off mood-driven sell-off in Treasury yields lifts gold price. Update: Gold struggled to capitalize on its modest intraday gains, instead met with some fresh supply near the $1,811-12 region and has now dropped to the lower end of its daily trading range. Currently hovering around the $1,800 round-figure mark, the XAU/USD has been oscillating in a range over the past one week or so and was influenced by a combination of factors. Worries about the economic fallout from the fast-spreading Delta variant of the coronavirus weighed on investors' sentiment. This was evident from a generally weaker tone around the equity markets, which acted as a tailwind for the safe-haven gold.
MarketsFXStreet.com

USD/CAD consolidates in a range just above mid-1.2500s

USD/CAD witnessed a subdued/range-bound price action on the first day of a new week. Retreating crude oil prices undermined the loonie and extended some support to the pair. COVID-19 jitters, sliding US bond yields weighed on the greenback and capped the upside. The USD/CAD pair extended its sideways consolidative price...
Currenciesactionforex.com

EUR/USD Could Decline Further Below 1.1750

EUR/USD is trading in a bearish zone below the 1.1850 pivot level. A crucial bearish trend line is forming with resistance near 1.1800 on the 4-hours chart. GBP/USD recovered nicely after it tested the 1.3600 support zone. USD/JPY climbed above 110.00, but it is still facing hurdles near 110.50. EUR/USD...
Businessdtnpf.com

Oil, Stocks Gain as Traders Position Ahead of FOMC Meeting

WASHINGTON (DTN) -- Nearby delivery month oil futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange and Brent crude on the Intercontinental Exchange settled Monday's session mostly higher, supported by a sharp drop in the U.S. Dollar Index and near record-high equity valuations as traders positioned ahead of what could be a pivotal meeting by the Federal Open Market Committee, scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday. Expectations are for the U.S. central bank to continue with accommodative monetary policy despite signs of slowing economic growth and rising inflation.
MarketsFXStreet.com

When is the German IFO survey and how it could affect EUR/USD?

The German IFO survey for July will drop in at 0800 GMT this Monday. The headline IFO Business Climate Index is expected to rise to 102.1 versus 101.8 previous. The Current Assessment sub-index is envisioned at 101.6 this month vs. June’s 99.6 while the IFO Expectations Index – indicating firms’ projections for the next six months – is likely to arrive at 103.3 in the reported month vs. 104.0 prior.

Comments / 0

Community Policy