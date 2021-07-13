Cancel
The Super Mario and Tag Heuer collaboration is a $2,150 Wear OS watch

By Sam Byford
The Verge
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA few days ago, Tag Heuer posted a teaser for a Super Mario-themed watch. You might have assumed that a Swiss-made mechanical timepiece was in the works, but now the news is out: it’s actually a limited edition version of Tag’s Connected Wear OS smartwatch. Tag Heuer seemingly hasn’t released...

#Swiss#Engadget#Techcrunch#Worldtempus#Super Mario Bros#Tag Heuer Connected
