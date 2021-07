Cryptocurrency prices jumped as investors reacted to some positive developments in the industry. Bitcoin retreated from the weekend’s high of $39,872 to the current $38,215. Other top altcoins like Ethereum, Binance Coin, and Ripple also jumped. As a result, the total market cap of all digital coins tracked by CoinMarketCap surged by more than 7% to more than $1.52 trillion. The rally was sparked by rumours that Amazon was considering accepting Bitcoin by the end of the year. Investors were also reacting to a recent statement by Elon Musk, who said that he was still optimistic about digital currencies.