EUR/USD has room to rise on Tuesday above critical resistance at 1.1880

NEW YORK (Reuters) -U.S. stocks touched record highs in choppy trade on Monday and the dollar weakened, as investors avoided making new and bold bets before this week’s Federal Reserve policy meeting that might offer clues on the outlook for monetary policy. The performance in U.S. shares contrasted with sharp losses in Asia overnight, when MSCI’s broadest index ofAsia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 2.1%to its lowest since December, hurt by concerns over tighterregulations in China. In the United States, investors will closely parse comments by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Wednesday after a two-day policy meeting for clues on how the central bank will start tapering its asset purchases, its assessment of inflation risks, and the future of interest rates. “Powell will likely highlight that the recovery is on trackbut COVID remains a key downside risk,” analysts at Bank ofAmerica said, adding that details about the Fed’s tapering of asset purchases would probably be revealed in future meetings.