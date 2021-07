Emmerdale fans are well aware that people with murderous intent exist in the drama. Well, now that Leanna died, Liam’s broken with grief. Of course, he’s beside himself and lashed out at Leyla. Fans know who killed Leanna and that was Meena Jutla. Naturally, now he’s lost his only child, fans fear that Liam might also lose Leyla. Whatever happens though, they seem completely impressed with his acting as he rages in his grief.