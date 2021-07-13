Cancel
These Columbus Museums Are Working Together To Offer Free And Discounted Admission

 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMuseums for All Columbus is a new initiative from local museums to make art more accessible. The Columbus Museum of Art, COSI, Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens, National Veterans Memorial and Museum, Ohio History Center and Ohio Village and the Wexner Center for the Arts have launched Museums for All Columbus, a national program working to understand and eliminate the additional barriers to attending museums in Columbus.

